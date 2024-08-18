Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 738 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

monday.com Stock Up 1.0 %

MNDY stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 693.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

