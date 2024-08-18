Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $10,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.98. The company had a trading volume of 171,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,601. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $210.29.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

