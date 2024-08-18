Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Valvoline by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

