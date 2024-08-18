Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,769,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.15. The company had a trading volume of 916,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

