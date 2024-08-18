Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,990. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

