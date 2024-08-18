Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.15. The stock had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,178. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

