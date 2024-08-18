Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 1,249,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

