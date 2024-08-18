Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 1,354,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.