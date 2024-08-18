Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.57 and a 200-day moving average of $482.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

