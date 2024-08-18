Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $108.18 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,450,543,217 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,419,835,868.292992. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0243018 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

