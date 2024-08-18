VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

VerifyMe Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

