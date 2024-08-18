Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0688 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $16,461.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,064.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.13 or 0.00574527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00111852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00071943 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,066,860 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

