Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.78 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $16,376.85 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.41 or 0.00573798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00113468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00253949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00036105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00071678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,063,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

