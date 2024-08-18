VerusCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,483.27 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $101.76 million and approximately $4,483.27 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,039,100 coins and its circulating supply is 77,053,818 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,039,099.7118961 with 77,049,491.41999108 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.30681857 USD and is up 7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,678.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

