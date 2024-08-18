Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Guggenheim

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIGL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

VIGL opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.00. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

