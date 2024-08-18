Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.00. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

