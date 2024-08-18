VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

VYNE stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,249,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

