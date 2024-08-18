Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after buying an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 419,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.1% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

