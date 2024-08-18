waypoint wealth counsel Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,057,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

