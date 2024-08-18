waypoint wealth counsel Sells 685 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

waypoint wealth counsel trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after buying an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,885,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,437,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,372. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.