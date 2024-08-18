WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13,053 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.08. 591,049 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

