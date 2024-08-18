WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.96. 1,343,184 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

