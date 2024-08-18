WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. 1,070,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $35.28.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

