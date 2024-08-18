WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 684,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 813,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,662. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

