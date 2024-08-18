WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,285 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 791,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.