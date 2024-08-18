WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.97. 5,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

