WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 244,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

