WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 461 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 467,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,157. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

