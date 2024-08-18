WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of WEC Energy Group worth $79,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $127,945,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

WEC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 2,288,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,591. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.