Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.
Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SDHC
Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SDHC opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $37.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.