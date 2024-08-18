Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Westpark Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CPTN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Cepton has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cepton will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

