William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $26,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $245,595 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

