William Blair Weighs in on Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $8.87 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $23,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 994,984 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

