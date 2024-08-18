Wirtual 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.75 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $12.75 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

