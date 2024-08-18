Wolff Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 12.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,184. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.