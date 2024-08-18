World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

DE traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.92. 2,103,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $425.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.45.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

