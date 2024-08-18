World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

