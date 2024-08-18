World Equity Group Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDU traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 775,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $146.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

