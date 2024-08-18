World Equity Group Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 4,592,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average of $150.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

