World Equity Group Inc. Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

TFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. 4,183,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

