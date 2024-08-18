World Equity Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after buying an additional 973,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after buying an additional 965,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 405,302 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

