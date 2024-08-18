YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $216.67 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $216.67 million and $2.05 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99335039 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

