Zacks Research Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

NDAQ opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

