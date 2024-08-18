Zacks Research Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$109.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$109.68.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,279 shares of company stock worth $4,091,373 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.48%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

