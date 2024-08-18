ZClassic Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $611,263.69 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

