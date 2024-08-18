ZEDXION One Day Volume Reaches $810,157.75 (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $810,157.75 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,199,002 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

