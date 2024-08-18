Zentry One Day Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Zentry has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $96.50 million and $6.16 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,690,521,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,793,673,042 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,690,521,739.680347 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01626281 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,003,048.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

