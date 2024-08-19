12,400 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,392,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 2,136,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,862. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $191,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $469,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.