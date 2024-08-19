3,284 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,779,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,314 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

