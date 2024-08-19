4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 3.5%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.81. 15,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 917,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,847 shares of company stock valued at $777,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,358,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

